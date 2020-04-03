Citizen of the Week: Theresa Persaud

A heart for the most vulnerable and a drive to protect them. That describes Theresa Persaud, a volunteer with McCracken Kitty Kat Rescue.
Karena Self Haynes, a kindergarten teacher at Dalton's Roan School, first met Persaud years ago
"I was in the checkout line at Walmart when a lady noticed the dog food and cat food in my buggy," she said. "She asked me how many pets I had. I told her about rescuing a stray cat from freezing temperatures. She told me about this amazing cat rescuer named Theresa. I called Theresa to seek advice on how to care for my rescued stray."
The two became fast friends and Haynes found that, barely a decade ago, Persaud noticed the amount of feral and stray cats in Whitfield County. She realized the dire need for change, and began volunteering at the Whitfield County Animal Shelter.
That eventually led her to McCracken.
"Theresa operates the cat adoptions at Dalton's PetSmart," said Haynes. "The cats have been rescued from shelters in Whitfield and other surrounding counties. Theresa is proud to celebrate 300 cats spayed and/or neutered and rescued through PetSmart last year. She works closely with the My Kids Have Paws vet in Dalton. (Owner Robyn O'Kane) and her team share Theresa's passion for animals, and have gone above and beyond to help get cats spayed, neutered and up-to-date on vaccines."
Haynes said those who are interested in volunteering to help Persaud rescue feral cats can contact her at (706) 313-8671 or they can donate dry and wet cat food, kitten formula, blankets, towels and litter.
"You may drop off donations or purchase things to donate at the Dalton PetSmart," Haynes said.
For her continuing efforts to help cats find forever homes, the Daily Citizen-News names Theresa Persaud Citizen of the Week.
