Thomas Wilson "has been a dedicated, loyal and dependable volunteer" at City of Refuge Dalton for several years, according to Pamela Cudd, the organization's CEO.
City of Refuge Dalton provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals.
"What is unique about Mr. Wilson is he is deaf, but he does not let that stop him from serving others," Cudd said. "Mr. Wilson is one of the friendliest people on our campus. He never meets a stranger. He strives to make everyone who enters the City of Refuge campus feel welcome. He brings joy to all those who know him with his positive attitude and outgoing friendly demeanor."
Cudd said when Wilson sees a family in need he does everything possible to meet those needs before they leave City of Refuge Dalton.
"He has often stated he can't rest knowing someone may possibly walk away hungry," she said. "We can attest to the fact that when Mr. Wilson is serving no one leaves this campus without what they need to provide for their families. Mr. Wilson shares the highlight of his week is when he is volunteering and serving at the City of Refuge."
For his efforts to help City of Refuge Dalton help others, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Thomas Wilson Citizen of the Week.
