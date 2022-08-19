A community center is a place to exercise, a place to learn, a place to meet, a place to make new friends. For many towns across the country the community center is the heartbeat of the community.
Dalton’s Mack Gaston Community Center is just that.
The community center has been around for decades, serving as a vital place for residents. In early 2012, a shining new community center opened at the corner of MLK Boulevard and Fredrick Street, offering expanded athletic facilities and meeting space for community groups. The facility has two gyms, an indoor walking track, a weight room, an aerobic room, meeting spaces for outside groups, a computer lab, a pavilion and a splash pad.
While there are many people responsible for the day-to-day operations of the community center, Director Tom Pinson helps see that it all runs smoothly.
“I have gone to the community center three to four days a week for more than 12 years,” Dalton resident Jim Baird said. “In that time I have seen Tom transform the center from a local eastside neighborhood hangout to an area-wide destination of cultural diversity. His soccer teams and English classes alone have attracted participants from well over 20 different countries.”
Baird added: “He is returning to pre-pandemic levels of community involvement hosting 20-plus organizations and between 5,000 and 7,000 visitors every month. Nonprofits and individuals who want to give something to the community are offered space at no charge. He and his loyal staff and bilingual receptionists welcome and try to remember the names of everyone who come through the door. Many new acquaintances and friendships begin at the community center because Tom works hard to introduce people to other people he thinks might have mutual interests. I have never witnessed anything but friendly and positive interactions among such a diverse crowd.”
For his dedication and for helping make our community center a key part of Dalton, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Tom Pinson its Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.