Citizen of the Week: Tracie Hogan Simmons

The job of a school social worker is challenging enough without having numerous students absent from buildings during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, trying to assuage fears and anxieties, but Tracie Hogan Simmons has excelled as the lead social worker for Whitfield County Schools, those who know her say.
"She's just that type of person, who goes above and beyond what she has to do, and we need more like her," said Wanda Phillips, who worked with Simmons for years in both Whitfield and Murray counties. "She always gives, gives, and gives without expecting anything in return, because she just wants it to be right."
"I'm sure she's taken on so much more now during this pandemic, but she's an absolutely exceptional individual, and tremendous for the community," said Phillips, who was Simmons' supervisor before retiring a couple of years ago but has also been a "longtime friend." Simmons is also deeply involved with agencies like the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office and Juvenile Court, and one of her strongest abilities is "mentoring and leading other social workers."
The pandemic has added "so much complexity" to her work, with some families "down on their luck" because of the country's economic crash, but she "always finds a way to get it done," said Mike Ewton, Whitfield County Schools' assistant superintendent for operations and student services. "She helps families in all kinds of situations, and it amazes me what she's been able to do."
"Tracie is amazing, (and) I can't imagine our system without her," said Judy Gilreath, superintendent of Whitfield County Schools. "A caring professional, she will answer her phone day or night and is always an advocate for our students."
"She is the first person I call when we have a death or tragedy in our school system," Gilreath added. "She always seems to know what help individuals or schools will need, and she knows where to get those supports."
No one is better at connecting students and families with community resources, Ewton said.
"She's a go-to person with a heart for people who is very sincere about what she does," he said.
"She's a good choice for" the Citizen of the Week honor, Ewton added. "If you're going to talk about a person with a true servant's heart, she is it."
For her ability to serve children and families, and her ability to meet additional challenges during the pandemic, the Daily Citizen-News names Tracie Hogan Simmons Citizen of the Week.
