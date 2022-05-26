Johnnie Tudor "is both dedicated and enthusiastic with her work at the Women's Enrichment Center, often the first to arrive when she volunteers, and willing and ready to take initiative in doing whatever is needed," said Heather Tate, marketing and development coordinator for the center.
Tudor serves weekly at the center, and her "specialty" are her noteworthy efforts in the center's Baby Boutique, but she also pitches in during the center's special events, like the Community Baby Shower earlier this month, Tate said. Tudor "sorts, organizes and cleans in the Baby Boutique, which is where our clients find baby items they need," and she's especially helpful in assisting "clients in finding baby food and formula easily, because she sorts and dates the donated food items."
"She even brings her husband, John Tudor," pastor of Hopewell Baptist Church in Cohutta, "along to help out when possible," Tate said. "We are so thankful for volunteers like Johnnie!"
In addition to items in the Baby Boutique, the center offers pregnancy testing and consultation, as well as parenting classes for men and women before and after pregnancy, all free and confidential. More information about the center can be found online at https://www.wecnorthga.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/WECNorthGA/ or by calling (706) 278-1050.
For her long and devoted service to the Women's Enrichment Center, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Johnnie Tudor Citizen of the Week.
