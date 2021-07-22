Citizen of the Week: 'Unique insight and a helping hand': Alex Brown works to keep Dalton-Whitfield clean

When it comes to keeping Dalton and Whitfield County attractive and free from litter, Alex Brown is part of the solution.
Brown is a board member since 2018 of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer "activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection."
"He has continuously offered unique insight and a helping hand," said Amy Hartline, executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful. "Through the (COVID-19) pandemic he helped complete our Community Appearance Index and moving over to a more digital sphere."
The Community Appearance Index is a yearly audit of roadside litter. It helps Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful officials determine the impact of litter on quality-of-life in the community and to set goals and develop plans to reduce litter.
"We have four routes and four leaders that will go through the route and score the area for the present amount of litter," said Hartline. "Surprisingly, our score this year actually indicates that the amount of litter we are seeing is slightly less than last year."
Brown also is "hands on" in keeping the area clean.
"He’s always participating in our cleanups and makes time to help out even though he is an incredibly busy person," said Hartline. "Not only that, he makes it a family activity. It’s important to teach our children the value of being involved in a community and taking care of the planet. If you see Alex at an event, he’s almost always got his family with him to help us pick up litter on a Saturday or install our trash can banners on a cloudy summer day. He is a key player in making sure that Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is running smoothly."
For his many efforts with Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful and to keep Dalton and Whitfield County as free of litter as possible the Daily Citizen-News names Alex Brown Citizen of the Week.
