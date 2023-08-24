Sherry Daniel “works hard to help others,” said Robert Hill, founder and president of Dalton’s Greater Works.
Founded in 1996, Dalton’s Greater Works provides services to the homeless and indigent in the community, including through a food pantry and a clothing “store” where those in need can get clothing.
Daniel has been a volunteer at Dalton’s Greater Works for 10 years.
“She works in our food bank,” said Hill. “She does intake. She talks to the people who come in, finds out what their needs are and counsels them. She looks at what food we are able to get and tries to make sure we provide them with what they need.”
Daniel also participates in Dalton’s Greater Works’ annual Christmas store.
“The Christmas store we do every year two weeks before Christmas,” Hill said. “We ask parents to come in and choose toys for their children. and then we wrap each toy. She is a wrapper. We start about 9 a.m. and usually finish about 3 p.m.”
Hill said in addition to being a hard worker Daniel has a great attitude.
“We are really thankful to have her,” he said.
For her efforts to keep Dalton’s Greater Works’ food pantry available to serve those in need and to make sure children in need have gifts at Christmas, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Sherry Daniel Citizen of the Week.
