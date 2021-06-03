Citizen of the Week: 'Well beyond': Amie Wood organizes cleanup near Southeast Whitfield High School

Twenty-eight bags of trash. A coffee maker. A green martial arts belt.
Those are among the things a group of Southeast Whitfield High School seniors picked up recently when they "adopted" Wendell Street, which is near the school, for cleanup. The cleanup was organized by Amie Wood, a teacher and senior adviser at Southeast.
"This really went well beyond what her job involves," said Principal Denise Pendley. "It was the first year we've done something like this, but it turned out really well, and Amie and a student named Elle Shirah really made it happen. We are looking at continuing this, our seniors doing it each year. It's a great service project."
The cleanup began with a discussion between Wood and Misty Silvers of Keep It Clean Dalton, an initiative founded by Silvers' daughter Emery to encourage young people to adopt a mile or particular location they will clean up four times a year.
"I went to school with Amie," Misty Silvers said. "We are both Southeast alumnae. We remained friends and have stayed in touch. We have been talking with my mother. She lives on that street and was talking about how dirty it was. That's a residential street. But it's also the back road to Southeast, so it is very highly traveled."
Silvers said the people who live along Wendell Street are very pleased with the results.
"My mother is older and she couldn't get out there and do it herself, so she was really happy to see the kids out there," Silvers said. "And she was really happy to see someone she knew was out there and had organized it."
For her efforts to see that an area near Southeast was cleaned up, the Daily Citizen-News names Amie Wood Citizen of the Week.
