Will Brown, who attends Christian Heritage School, has been a volunteer at City of Refuge Dalton (CORD) for less than a year, but he has made a big impression on the staff there and the people served.
“Will exhibits a compassion and desire to help others, as well as being an encourager to enlist others in service opportunities,” said City of Refuge Dalton Director of Operations Van Smith. “He is growing in confidence as a leader and shows great initiative with projects and ideas.”
Brown volunteers primarily in the food bank and mobile food delivery, but Smith said he has served “wherever he was needed.”
“Will has well over 50 hours of individual volunteer service time at CORD in the last year in addition to numerous hours of leading many group drives, projects and service events. He has been a great supporter and advocate for the outreach of CORD in our community,” Smith said.
Brown this past year served as a service prefect at Christian Heritage School (CHS).
“He has coordinated a group of students from CHS to come to CORD once or twice a week to deliver food to the senior adults, as well as delivering our Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes to families,” said Smith.
Brown has coordinated two school food drives for City of Refuge Dalton when students not only collected the food but delivered it and stocked the food bank. He also coordinated a Blessing Bag project with the Beta Club at CHS.
“The bags contained personal care items and blankets for all of our senior adults, and a group of students came to distribute them to the seniors,” said Smith. “We have received so many compliments over the phone, by notes, and even in the Forum of the newspaper for the kindness and thoughtfulness of these students.”
For his efforts on behalf of City of Refuge Dalton, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Will Brown Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.