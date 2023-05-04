On a recent day Park Creek School students gathered with local scientists to learn more about the creek that runs through the campus. The school has a strong focus on combining learning about the environment with classroom subjects. It's a team effort, and Principal Will Esters spearheads it all.
“I only began to work with Will a little after hearing about the amazing conservation work that Park Creek School does surrounding their nearby creek where the endangered fish, the trispot darter, was found," said Amy Hartline, the executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful.
"Will has done an incredible job at creating a better habitat for these fish, helping plant thousands of trees, but more than that he is educating and inspiring the next generation of Dalton to take care of their surrounding ecosystem. Many of the children I work with are unaware of the amazing biodiversity and life we have here and how or why it is important to protect it. Will brings the students at Park Creek a chance to get hands-on with this work and is exceptional at bringing in outside resources and experts to help with this, I’ve been lucky to be included in this list, and it is a skill that many struggle with."
"When we set up a public panel to educate residents about our local Conasauga River and its tributaries, Will was happy to volunteer and speak to people about his work, and many left inspired after hearing his passion for the community and our children," she said. "He is creating a better environment now and taking steps every day to create a better environment in Dalton in the future.”
The Limestone Valley Conservation District, which works to protect water quality in Northwest Georgia, is one of the agencies Park Creek School has partnered with.
"Will has been and continues to be a catalyst for opportunities," said Stephen Bontekoe, Limestone Valley's executive director. "He is exactly the kind of leader we need guiding our youth. Will has been excellent to work with and looks to innovative ways to promote learning that students can use."
For his many efforts to teach students and others about the environment, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Will Esters Citizen of the Week.
