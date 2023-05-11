Since the start of the school year last fall, Wilman Haymes has helped make sure students in local school systems have the clothes they need.
“We work with counselors in both Dalton and Whitfield County schools,” said Dalton’s Greater Works founder and President Robert Hill. "They identify kids who need shoes or maybe have one pair of pants they have to wear every day. They send us their clothing sizes and what they need. We get clothes for them and bring them back to the counselors who give them to the kids. She works in that program."
Founded in 1996, Dalton’s Greater Works provides services to the homeless and indigent in the community, including through a food pantry and a clothing “store” where those in need can get clothing.
"She's just a sweet, sweet lady, gives of her time" Hill said. "She's a lifelong friend. She has a real heart for giving, especially when it comes to kids."
Haymes helps gather the clothes, sorts them and makes sure they will fit the students they will be sent to.
"She comes in two days a week and works on that," Hill said. "That program is coming to an end at the end of school shortly, but we will resume it this fall."
For her efforts to help students at local schools, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Wilman Haymes Citizen of the Week.
