Yanira Alfonso retired from Dalton Public Schools last year, but she continues to have an impact on the school system and its students.
She and her husband Miguel created the TEPIC Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that aims to teach and empower parents, students and teachers to inspire college and career success while offering scholarships and other assistance to students at Dalton High School and The Dalton Academy.
"The scholarship program provides students with an opportunity to 'earn' a promise scholarship," said Matthew Mederios, principal of The Dalton Academy. "Students pledge to maintain excellent academic standing for the remainder of their high school career and attend school."
Students in the program receive mentorship on topics such as filling out financial aid forms, researching majors and careers, and selecting the right college.
"Ms. Alfonso retired at the end of last school year," said Mederios. "However, she is continuing her work with the foundation and providing scholarships for deserving students. She felt a calling to start up this foundation and provide scholarship opportunities."
The TEPIC Promise Scholarship provides between $250 and $1,000 to every student who completes the program and is accepted into at least one college.
For her efforts to assist students with their desire to continue their education the Dalton Daily Citizen names Yanira Alfonso Citizen of the Week.
