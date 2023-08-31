Yurilen Aviles is a tireless advocate for children, according to Chelsea DeWaters, Murray/Whitfield CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) program manager for the Family Support Council.
“In addition to her being a hilarious quick wit, sharp thinker, quick learner, creative artist, expert party planner, avid traveler, inspiring Facebook poster, regular community volunteer, zealous mom of three, hard-working and successful real estate agent, the ways Yurilen contributes to the lives of everyone who knows her and to our community as a whole are innumerable,” said DeWaters.
Aviles is the staff supervisor for local CASA volunteers. CASA volunteers represent the best interests of children in the foster care system
“Yurilen is the go-to expert, caring coach, cheerleader, encourager and full-time partner in everything her CASA volunteers do to advocate for the very best for the local children in foster care to whom they are appointed,” DeWaters said. “Yurilen could not be a more supportive, organized, detail-oriented, empathetic coach to her CASA volunteers. In very difficult, and sometimes painful work, they always know that Yurilen is there to walk with them through each moment and to give individualized support in whatever unique ways each volunteer needs.”
DeWaters describes Aviles as “an advocate to the core, for children and adults alike.”
“She is also an encouragement and cheerleader to CASA staff, always coming up with creative just-because gifts, celebrating others’ successes and important life moments, however small, and relating to everything and everyone with such intentionality, thoughtfulness and integrity.”
For her efforts to help CASAs better help children in need, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Yurilen Aviles Citizen of the Week.
