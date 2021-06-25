Citizens of the Week: 4-H youth help community on Work for Others Wednesdays

You may have noticed a group of people hard at work recently outside the Dalton post office on Thornton Avenue.
"It's part of what we are calling Work for Others Wednesdays," said Whitfield County 4-H Agent Meghan Corvin.
Each Wednesday about 15 to 20 young people come together to work on a volunteer service project chosen by the group's team leaders.
"The post office approached us about helping to clean up the outside," said Corvin. "They cleaned the flower beds out. Now, we are waiting for the post office to get some money for some new bushes and shrubs, and if they do, we are going to redo the whole front. It's 100% volunteer."
That's just one of the projects the young people are working on.
"They did cards for residents of local nursing homes," Corvin said. "They created place mats for Meals on Wheels. We also have an Adopt-A-Mile location on Morris Street we will be working on."
The 4-Hers also have an ongoing project, collecting tabs from aluminum cans to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities, which provides places to stay for families whose children are hospitalized. Those houses provide families with private rooms, meals and playrooms for children at little or no cost.
For their efforts to identify and work on ways to make this area a better place to live, the Daily Citizen-News names the volunteers from Whitfield County 4-H Citizens of the Week.
