The Conasauga Mental Health Court aims to help those with mental health issues from returning to the criminal justice system. The program, which covers Whitfield and Murray counties, depends on a dedicated team of people, including attorneys Andrew Powell and Mike Withrock who represent some Mental Health Court participants on a voluntary basis.
Powell started his service with Mental Health Court when he was assigned to the program as an assistant public defender. Powell continued working with the Mental Health Court as a volunteer defense attorney after leaving the Public Defender's Office and going into private practice.
"He does this on a completely volunteer basis, receiving no compensation whatsoever," said Judge Scott Minter, who presides over Mental Health Court. "Mr. Powell was also instrumental in securing a major financial donation for the program that helped greatly in sustaining the program through recent state budget cuts."
Withrock was in the courtroom on another matter when he saw a weekly Mental Health Court session. Inspired by what he saw, he began volunteering with the court.
"Since that time Mr. Withrock has rarely missed a Mental Health Court session," said Minter. "He has volunteered his services to our participants, assisting them with long-neglected civil matters such as divorce and child custody issues. Most participants in Mental Health Court have meager financial resources, so Mr. Withrock’s pro bono assistance is extremely valuable to them.
"“The Conasauga Mental Health Court is grateful to Mr. Powell and Mr. Withrock for volunteering their time to assist our participants," said Minter. "In our society, lawyers often get a bad rap. These two gentlemen’s hard work for our participants, completely free of charge, is proof that there are many members of our legal community who truly do put service above financial gain.“
For their efforts to help Mental Health Court participants, the Daily Citizen-News names Andrew Powell and Mike Withrock Citizens of the Week.
