Citizens of the Week: Blake Aldridge and Dalton Utilities linemen leave 'a lifelong impact'

On March 25, an EF-4 tornado tore through Newnan, damaging more than 1,700 homes. Dalton Utilities sent a line crew that included Blake Aldridge to help restore power.
Newnan resident Katie Criste described Aldridge in action in a letter to Dalton Utilities.
"Blake got right to work and I have never seen someone move so fast," she wrote. "In the middle of reconnecting our service, he took the time to stop and console me, talking to me as a human, and his commitment that he would not leave our street until we had been taken care of.
"Blake did so much more than restore our power. He left such a lifelong impact on the ability to listen and make one feel so much better, all the while rebuilding our trust that our impacted street and residents were important, too. Additionally, as Blake and his team continued to listen to our concerns, they quickly assessed that we also still had a live lead line down near the rear grounds and that was an emergency. They immediately formed attention to it and resolved the dangerous situation."
Criste wrote she and her family members will be forever grateful to Aldridge and the rest of the crew for their efforts, not only to restore their power but comfort them in a time of crisis.
For their compassion and skill, the Daily Citizen-News names Blake Aldridge and all of the Dalton Utilities linemen who responded to the tornado in Newnan Citizens of the Week.
