"Faithful" is the best word to describe Bob Williams and Jim Rice, according to Providence Ministries Director of Marketing Kim Le.
"They are faithful in all aspects of their life," said Le. "They are faithful to the Lord, to their family, to their church, and to Providence Ministries."
Headquartered at 711 S. Hamilton St. in Dalton, Providence Ministries provides shelter for men, women and children; serves meals to the homeless; provides free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to the community; and offers addiction recovery programs for alcohol and drugs. It also operates several thrift stores that sell inexpensive items ranging from clothes to toys to household items to raise funds for its mission.
The men began their partnership with Providence Ministries in 2006 after Providence Chaplain Wesley Noland met them at a local church during a Men's Fraternity meeting. Men's Fraternity is a biblically-based program that brings men together to support each other.
"After witnessing their passion for Christ firsthand, Chaplain Wesley Noland invited them to speak to Providence’s Men’s Recovery Program every Monday evening," Le said. "When they said they would come every Monday, they really did mean it. No illness or situation would stop the men from being at Providence Ministries."
Each Monday, Williams and Rice lead the men in a lesson from Authentic Manhood: Series 33, another biblically-based men's program, and previously had used Men's Fraternity curriculum.
"They have a passion for Christ, how to serve him, and how to lead others to be men of God," Le said. "Each week they are investing in these men’s lives, influencing them and encouraging them on how to be a godly and Christian father, husband and son. Their dedication and passion truly shines as they develop a personal relationship with each man in our program. Bob and Jim are one of the greatest assets to Providence Men’s Recovery Program."
For their efforts to help other men, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Bob Williams and Jim Rice Citizens of the Week.
