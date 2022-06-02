The 2022 Dalton Flower Show was a tremendous success, and organizers said that was “due in large part to the giving spirit and tireless efforts” of Brelinda and Dick Bolles.
The Dalton Flower Show came into being after 2003, when the Dalton Garden Club Council and its biennial Standard Flower Show ended.
“Brelinda and members of seven garden clubs which had previously formed the council greatly missed giving this gift to the public, as well as missing an outlet to show horticultural specimens from their own gardens and being able to enter design or flower arranging categories,” said Flower Show Committee member Jeane Jones.
“From the start, Brelinda and Dick have organized, footed the bill for yard signs and ribbons for the prize winners, advertised with fliers in shops and by word of mouth, and recruited their friends to help, as well as participated in the show,” Jones said.
Laurie Cope serves as “Brelinda’s right hand,” according to Jones. “Among other responsibilities, Laurie has set up a Facebook page and created social media content for ads and information.”
Organizing and producing the show is a time-consuming and difficult task.
“To produce it year after year with all its demands requires the dedicated leadership of people like Brelinda and Dick,” said Jones.
For their love of sharing the beauty of growing things, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Brelinda and Dick Bolles Citizens of the Week.
