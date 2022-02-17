C.S. and Pat Lee don’t just deliver food to the elderly and shut-ins for City of Refuge Dalton, they help them to “reclaim a sense of worth and hope,” according to City of Refuge Dalton Director of Operations Van Smith.
“C.S. and Pat have faithfully served as volunteers with our senior adult population since the COVID-19 pandemic caused us to rethink how we serve people in need through our food bank, when we began senior mobile food delivery,” Smith said.
Each Wednesday afternoon, the Lees take groceries to seniors in the community.
“But what they bring with them is so much more than food,” Smith said. “When the Lees speak of the clients they serve, the seniors are their ‘people’ and their ‘friends.’ They have spent countless hours in August heat and freezing winter rain standing on front steps listening to the details of life, praying for individual needs, and simply sharing life with our seniors. They have developed relationships that pierce the darkness of loneliness that is common to senior adults who spend the majority of their time at home.
“The Lees don’t just stop with home visits either. They have engaged other volunteers to help fix a broken wheelchair lift, repair a broken porch, and help find access to medical resources. They have checked on clients in the hospital, reached out to families, helped organize a neighborhood cookout and a space for neighbors to visit, and called clients just to check on them between visits.”
Smith said the Lees have changed peoples’ life.
“One client’s comment was ‘Oh goody! I always remember when it is Wednesday because they’ll be coming to make my day. I just like to sit and look out the window and watch them until they make it to me,’” Smith said.
When new people move to the apartment complex that the Lees serve, neighbors have already told them to be on the lookout for the Lees, because the Lees will soon begin visiting them, too.
For making a difference in the lives of many senior adults who call Dalton home and sharing hope along with food boxes, the Dalton Daily Citizen names C.S. and Pat Lee Citizens of the Week.
