Some students studying Spanish at The Dalton Academy do more than learn grammar and vocabulary. Teacher Paige Watts supervises two programs that gets those students out in the community and helping others.
The Translation Academy allows bilingual students to use their language skills by translating for those at school and community functions, among making other contributions. And Interact is a high school service club that operates under the Carpet Capital Rotary Club, a service and civic-minded organization for adults.
"My students help throughout the community and do so on a weekly basis," Watts said.
About 18 students recently took on a service project that Watts said was "a moving experience for all of them."
Each year, the fall North Georgia Agricultural Fair holds a day just for children and adults with special needs. This year, the school's Interact members helped with that day.
"I was contacted by (Rotarians) Jackie Killings and Juan Martinez, and they shared the need for helpers for the fair," Watts said. "We weren't sure what we would be doing but as always went ready and willing to help.
"We ended up feeding each child, teen and adult that were at the fair that day. I think it was close to or over 1,000 people! My students were just amazing and did whatever they could to make the line run smoothly. They carried plates to the tables for those who were pushing wheelchairs, took napkins and condiments to the tables, swapped out empty bins, found chairs, passed out toys and gave many smiles to those in attendance."
For their efforts to make the fair a rewarding experience for those with special needs, the Dalton Daily Citizen names those Dalton Academy Interact members Citizens of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.