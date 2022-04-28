A track meet last month at Coahulla Creek High School saw heroism when an athlete stopped breathing.
Debra Pourquoi, track coach for The Dalton Academy, “was over the fence and resuscitated the young lady” Colt runner, said Tim Scott, superintendent of Dalton Public Schools. “Without her actions, we don’t know what would’ve happened.”
Pourquoi was assisted by Antoine Simmons, athletic trainer at Coahulla Creek.
Simmons, who works for Hamilton Health Care System, “does a fantastic job,” but March 17 his “quick thinking and calm saved a life,” said Tracy Mardis, Coahulla Creek’s principal. After a group of athletes had completed a long run, “one went down,” stopped breathing and fell unconscious.
Pourquoi, also a teacher and basketball coach at The Dalton Academy, “didn’t hesitate, and they revived her before paramedics even arrived on scene,” said Matt Mederios, The Dalton Academy’s principal. “It’s amazing.”
Simmons also had the AED (automated external defibrillator) in place, although it didn’t need to be used, Mardis said, adding that the runner is “good now.”
Mardis said they are so thankful Simmons is at Colts sporting events every night, “but especially that night.”
Scott said Pourquoi is a model employee who “will do anything for young people.”
“We appreciate her so much,” Scott said.
For their quick reactions and lifesaving efforts, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Debra Pourquoi and Antoine Simmons Citizens of the Week.
