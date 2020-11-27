For more than 30 years, Harvest Outreach, a Dalton-based nonprofit that serves the homeless and those in need, has served an annual Thanksgiving dinner.
Harvest Outreach Executive Director Shelia Reed says it takes dozens of volunteers to make the dinner a success. But she says for the last four years and Martha Ball and John Wilson have played a major role.
"They will help us open up and 5:30 in the morning and stay there all day long," Reed said of the event that was on Thursday. "They are the first to arrive and the last to leave."
This was the fourth year Reed has hosted the dinner at Dalton American Legion Post 112. Wilson was elected post commander earlier this year, and Reed says he has gone out of his way to make things easy for her.
"But he's helped us out even before he became commander," she said.
Reed says Ball and Wilson do whatever needs to be done to make the dinner a success, from helping serve to making guests feel welcome.
"Really, she (Ball) probably spends more time on the floor than I do making sure that everything is OK," she said.
For their efforts to make the annual Harvest Outreach Thanksgiving dinner a success, the Daily Citizen-News names Martha Ball and John Wilson our Citizens of the Week.
