For the past five years Flags Across Murray, a group of citizen volunteers, has placed flags honoring local veterans at the Murray County Courthouse for Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
It's a community effort involving dozens of volunteers each year. Elizabeth Robinson, chairwoman of the Flags Across Murray Committee, said some individuals really went above and beyond in their efforts this year.
"It takes a small village to place these flags at the courthouse," she said. "A few people are instrumental in getting the job done. Heath Harrison and his fabulous crew (George Glenn, Anthony Waters and Matt Crump) from Chatsworth Water Works work tirelessly to uncover the metal caps for flag placement. Volunteers from Shaw Industries (Greg Mullins, Steve Chastain, Denise Hayes, Stephanie Langford, John Langford, Joe Bryant, Conley Sweeton and Carol Parrott) were extremely helpful in getting all of the flags in place. Chatsworth Mayor K.W. Gong gave freely of his time to help with this special project. Countless others work behind the scenes so that the mission of honoring our veterans might be carried out."
For their efforts the Dalton Daily Citizen names these individuals Citizens of the Week.
