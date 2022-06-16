After retiring last year, Dalton residents Gary and Nancy Dale, who are members of Rock Bridge Community Church, have served with City of Refuge Dalton (CORD) almost weekly by taking food boxes to children and families in our community.
City of Refuge Dalton provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals.
“They have a compassionate heart and want to make a difference in the lives of children and families in the Dalton-Whitfield County area,” said Van Smith, director of operations for City of Refuge Dalton. “Gary said that the greatest blessing is to see the smiles, excitement and appreciation of the children and families who receive the food boxes. He said it is good to know that you are helping someone who is in need.”
Smith said the couple “are always thinking about others even as they travel. Gary and Nancy prepare bags for the homeless and needy and leave them in their car, so that when they encounter someone as they travel they can bless them with a bag of helpful items. They are always looking for ways to help others and go the extra mile to share with the people they encounter.”
He said they are not just part of the team at City of Refuge Dalton but part of the family.
“We appreciate not only their faithful, caring service to others but their heart that is willing to reach out to people in need,” he said. “We are thankful for their heart to serve others and for their faithfulness to deliver the food boxes to those who struggle with food insecurities. They are a huge blessing to CORD and to those they serve.”
For their many efforts to help others, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Gary and Nancy Dale Citizens of the Week.
