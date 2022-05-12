RossWoods Adult Day Services recently received a special spring cleaning courtesy of several veterans.
Gary Benson, Fred Denbleyker, Don Gray, Lee Oliver and Ed Shiver “spent the entire day pressure washing our outside concrete areas,” said Carlene Mutter, executive director at RossWoods. “RossWoods is a VA (U.S. Veterans Affairs)-approved facility that serves many veterans in our community,” and Benson, Denbleyker, Gray, Oliver and Shiver are all members of American Legion Post 112 in Dalton.
American Legion Post 112 partners with RossWoods for Veterans Day services each year, and this past November a couple noticed “our patio concrete” and other surfaces could use a pressure wash, Mutter said. They vowed to return to do the job when the weather warmed.
On April 21, “they got here early, brought their own equipment, and pressure washed everything,” Mutter said. Now, “it looks fabulous, clean and shiny.”
“We made sure our veterans knew they were out there, and it was a really great time,” she said. American Legion Post 112 has “always been a great community partner, and they were so nice.”
Founded a quarter century ago as Hamilton Adult Day Services, RossWoods (rosswoods.org) provides daytime services and supervision for adults with special cognitive or physical needs.
For their willingness to volunteer pressure washing and cleaning outdoor elements of RossWoods Adult Day Services, as well as other contributions to RossWoods and throughout the community, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Gary Benson, Fred Denbleyker, Don Gray, Lee Oliver and Ed Shiver Citizens of the Week.
