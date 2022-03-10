Roughly three dozen students involved backstage with Hammond Creek Middle School’s spring play are gaining hands-on experience in everything from art and set design to sound and lighting effects thanks to a couple of volunteers with a lifetime of knowledge in those areas, said Courtenay Cholovich, director of “Sideways Stories from Wayside School” and head of Hammond Creek’s theater department.
“David George has been incredibly gracious volunteering his time to help out twice a week with our backstage crew,” Cholovich said. “Being an extremely talented artist and designer himself, it’s a great opportunity for the students to get to work with someone like David — (who) has incredible energy and the know-how to help the students bring their ideas from their imaginations to life onstage — firsthand.”
Fellow volunteer Joe Ross “is an absolute asset to the local theater community,” Cholovich said. “He is often backstage running lights and sound for all sorts of productions — theater, dance, chorus shows and more — (and) I can always go to Joe for help with a show.”
“He is always incredibly reliable and professional,” too, she said. This is “a great opportunity for the students to get to train on programming and running a theatrical lightboard with him.”
Audiences can see what the students have learned from George and Ross — as well as enjoy the two dozen students performing onstage — when the school hosts “Sideways Stories from Wayside School” at 7 p.m. March 25 and 26, as well as at 2 p.m. on March 27, Cholovich said. Tickets are a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for students, while staff of Dalton Public Schools are admitted free.
For their willingness to assist with local theater productions and tutor young theater students, the Dalton Daily Citizen names David George and Joe Ross Citizens of the Week.
