When Caroline Woodason, director of school support for Dalton Public Schools, received an email in late July from the Georgia Department of Education asking if the school system would consider being part of an exchange visit with a German school after the German school’s planned visit with a Georgia school was canceled, she knew it would be a great fit for Dalton students.
When she reached out to Dalton families she received a tremendous response of support to act as hosts for the 10-day visit by the students and chaperones from the Martino-Katharineum school in Braunschweig, Germany.
Twenty host families representing Brookwood School, Dalton Junior High School and Dalton High School welcomed the 20 students and two chaperones into their homes. The families include the Andersens, Ashlocks, Beams, Bethels, Brocks, Browns, Carlsons, Crows, Hayneses, Jensens, Johnsons, Kluttzs, Krnjics, Mezas, Millers, Phelans, Pressleys, Smithermans, Vigils and Wyatts.
For their hospitality to their German guests, the Dalton Daily Citizen names these families Citizens of the Week.
