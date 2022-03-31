Jeffrey and Erenia Wilson met at City of Refuge Dalton when Erenia came from Nicaragua through the mission efforts of Dalton First United Methodist Church in 2015.
She served in the Dalton area as a missionary for four months, including an internship at City of Refuge Dalton, and through the help of the church went to Ghana as a missionary for two years. When she returned to Dalton she married the love of her life, Jeffrey Wilson, and they now have two children, J.J. and Julia. And Jeffrey and Erenia continue to serve at City of Refuge Dalton.
City of Refuge Dalton Executive Director Pamela Cudd said when Erenia came as an intern to City of Refuge Dalton that Cudd was very impressed with her commitment, loyalty and work ethic. City of Refuge Dalton officials said Erenia has always said that what she is doing is unto the Lord. They say she always wants to do her very best and is not afraid to jump into the most difficult of jobs.
These traits continue to this day as she wholeheartedly serves the women, children and families of City of Refuge Dalton. Her commitment to and love for these people extends well beyond office hours as she stays in regular contact with the families, even taking crisis calls at night and on the weekends.
"Jeffrey and Erenia go above and beyond to help the women and families with food and many other needs that they may have," said Van Smith, director of operations at City of Refuge Dalton. "We are grateful for their dedication and how they serve with all of their hearts."
For their service to City of Refuge Dalton and the women, children and families it serves, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Jeffrey and Erenia Wilson Citizens of the Week.
