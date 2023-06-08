With food prices on the rise for the past three years, many people, especially those on fixed incomes, can find themselves wondering where their next meal will come from.
Jon and Susan Jewell "want to make sure that people in need have something to eat," said Robert Hill, founder and president of Dalton's Greater Works. Founded in 1996, Dalton’s Greater Works provides services to the homeless and indigent in the community, including through a food pantry and a clothing “store” where those in need can get clothing.
For the past two and a half years the Jewells have run the food pantry at Dalton's Greater Works. Hill said the pantry serves 20 to 30 families each month. He said some of the people served are elderly and some are families with children.
Before the food pantry opens each Tuesday and Sunday the Jewells make sure it is well stocked.
"They are just great people with great hearts for others," said Hill. "They really are a blessing to us."
For their efforts to keep Dalton's Greater Works' food pantry available to serve those in need, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Jon and Susan Jewell Citizens of the Week.
