Citizens of the Week: Jon and Susan Jewell have a 'big impact' on those in need

For many families, Dalton's Greater Works' food pantry may mean the difference between eating a nutritious meal or something unhealthy, or it may mean the difference between not eating at all some days.
And Dalton residents Jon and Susan Jewell make sure the food pantry runs well, said Dalton's Greater Works Chairman Robert Hill.
"They head up our food pantry," Hill said. "The two of them, especially Susan, have really taken responsibility for that. They've really made a big impact."
Hill said the pantry serves 50 to 60 families each month.
"Some of them are just a man and wife. Others might have five children," he said. "Our food pantry is a bit different. We don't just put things in a box and hand it to you. You come in and sort of shop, and while you shop you've got someone guiding you, helping you make wise choices. Susan and her volunteers do that."
And before the food pantry opens each Tuesday, the Jewells make sure it is well stocked.
"The pantry is open only one day a week, but Susan is in here probably three days a week, stocking items, arranging them, buying items we can't get from the food bank," Hill said.
For their efforts to keep Dalton's Greater Works' food pantry available to serve those in need, the Daily Citizen-News names Jon and Susan Jewell Citizens of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.