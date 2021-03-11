Citizens of the Week: Langford and McCreery guide Spring for the Arts through challenging time

Alana Langford and Cindy McCreery, longtime co-chairs of the Spring for the Arts, faced their highest hurdle yet planning this year's festival during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they've handled it with grace, according to the Creative Arts Guild's events and operations director.
Spring for the Arts, April 24, has a new location, the Creative Arts Guild, after being held at The Farm Golf Club for several years, said Leanne Martin, who has worked closely with Langford and McCreery for years in her capacity as events and operations director. This will be the first Spring for the Arts since 2019, after the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's festivities less than a week before the event.
Langford and McCreery "have been very involved for years, and they are always willing to do whatever is needed," Martin said. "They're good Guild friends and supporters."
McCreery has been devoted to the Guild for decades, serving in all manner of roles, from president of the board to board member to now board member emeritus, Martin said. "She's always there to advise us, and she's taken a real love for Spring for the Arts."
"I love talking to her, and not just about the Guild, (as) she's become a good friend," Martin said. "She's a lovely person, and you can always count on her."
Langford first became involved with the Guild through the annual Low Country Boil before shifting her focus to Spring for the Arts, Martin said. "Whenever we call her, she always says 'I'll be right there, (because) I love it,' and you know she's always out there, ready to help."
Like McCreery, Langford is a gifted conversationalist and adviser, not only regarding Guild matters, but life in general, Martin said. "You can pick up a conversation wherever you last left off, and she's just a cool person."
Next month's Spring for the Arts will feature brunch, a live jazz band and a raffle, all in the pleasant setting of the Guild's Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden. More information can be found online at creativeartsguild.org.
For their years of devotion to Spring for the Arts, other Guild events and the Guild itself, the Daily Citizen-News names Alana Langford and Cindy McCreery Citizens of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.