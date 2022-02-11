Volunteers are key to the success of the Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton, and Ford of Dalton has been a stalwart, with employees Lanny Adams and Victor Yoshida, in particular, routinely going “above and beyond” to help, said Caroline Frost, manager, development and volunteering partnerships, for Junior Achievement of Georgia.
“We activate our program by bringing various adult role models in front of our students, (and these) volunteers are a critical piece of the work we do at” the Discovery Center, according to Anna Adamson, director of development and volunteer partnerships for Junior Achievement of Georgia. It’s volunteers like Adams, Yoshida and so many others who help make Junior Achievement’s programs “authentic, relevant, experiential and fun.”
Inside the Discovery Center, middle school students experience storefronts that are prototypes of local businesses and meet volunteers who provide real-world knowledge and perspective. Students are exposed to local career pathways, learn how to manage money, and utilize business plans and budgets.
Adams, new car manager, and Yoshida, general sales manager, “have been here twice a month since October, and they’ve brought others” on a regular basis to volunteer, too, said Frost. “Beyond that, they’ve provided items for several students in need” in the community.
They even met a student at the Junior Achievement Center who had recently lost a parent and donated to the family, she said. They also brought students to Ford of Dalton to meet Santa Claus during the Christmas season.
“They’ve done so much on their own time and own dollar,” she said. “They deserve” Citizen of the Week recognition.
For their volunteer efforts at the Discovery Center, as well as their outreach to disadvantaged youth in the community, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Lanny Adams and Victor Yoshida Citizens of the Week.
