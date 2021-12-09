Citizens of the Week: Marg Bandy and Jessi Wickman 'serve faithfully and with all their hearts'

Mother and daughter Marg Bandy and Jessi Wickman "have made a huge impact at City of Refuge Dalton and continue to serve faithfully and with all their hearts," according to Van Smith, director of operations at City of Refuge Dalton (CORD).
City of Refuge Dalton provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals.
Bandy and Wickman have served two days a week each week since June 2020.
"They faithfully serve in the food bank by preparing boxes and bags for the children, families, individuals and senior adults that we serve," said Smith. "They also deliver food boxes to the families twice a week. "
"Both Marg and Jessi love that they can spend time and serve together at CORD as mother and daughter," said Smith. "They are a huge blessing to our food bank and to our organization. You can tell they love what they are doing and always serve with a smile and kindness."
Smith said Wickman, who has a background in development and marketing for nonprofits, "has also become involved with our fundraising and upcoming banquet."
"We are very thankful that she is using her nonprofit experience and skills to help CORD in a way that blesses all of our outreach areas and touches the lives of so many people in need," Smith said. "They truly have a heart to help and are faithful in their service."
Smith said City of Refuge Dalton "has definitely been blessed by them. Marg and Jessi bring a joy and passion to their service that is contagious. They expressed how they have enjoyed the new people they have met through CORD and are glad for the new friendships and laughs that they get to share together."
For their efforts for City of Refuge Dalton, the Daily Citizen-News names Marg Bandy and Jessi Wickman Citizens of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.