Citizens of the Week: Merrilyl Calfee and Paula Dilbeck known for 'honoring, valuing and loving people'

Merrilyl Calfee and Paula Dilbeck turned a personal setback into an opportunity to serve some of Whitfield County's most vulnerable.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area last spring, the adult day care center they worked for closed and they were furloughed. So they started volunteering for City of Refuge Dalton, which provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals.
They took part in what was then a new effort by City of Refuge Dalton to deliver food to local senior citizens.
"As we started to serve food to some senior adults in our community, they (Calfee and Dilbeck) made us aware of greater needs for services," said City of Refuge Dalton Director of Operations Van Smith. "They helped us to develop the new senior adult outreach where we are now serving over 100 senior adults on case management, providing outreach services, rotating weekly food bags every two weeks to all the senior adults and providing enrichment opportunities."
Smith said the two have formed close bonds with the seniors they help serve.
"Recently, we had a senior who had fallen at home, and on a home visit, they found her in distress and called 911," he said. "They were there for her in a time of need, and she was telling everyone as they placed her in the ambulance that these ladies were God sent and very dear to her. Paula and Merrilyl go above and beyond as they work with these senior adults and always make time to talk, listen and share with each one. It is more than food delivery. It is honoring, valuing and loving people."
"They truly care for these senior adults," he said. "We are honored to have them serve at City of Refuge Dalton. They are making a difference in people's lives."
For their efforts to enrich the lives of senior adults in the community, the Daily Citizen-News names Merrilyl Calfee and Paula Dilbeck Citizens of the Week.
