Citizens of the Week: New Hope Middle School staff members save life of fellow Kodiak

When one of their own fell to the ground during a basketball game last year, several New Hope Middle School staff members jumped in to save the life of teacher T.J. Moore.
"It was scary to see, but they brought him back, (which is) pretty impressive," said Karey Williams, deputy superintendent of Whitfield County Schools. Moore "came out of it, thank goodness, (so this has) a happy ending."
During a faculty-student basketball game at the school Nov. 19, 2021, "Moore was sitting on the bench when he collapsed, and we had three" teachers — Jerad Davis, Justin Hollifield and Leia Vaughn — immediately jump to his aid, said the school's principal, Belinda Sloan, who also assisted in the emergency situation. Teacher Tanner Reno found fellow teacher Christy Williams, the school's CPR-trained instructor, who assessed Moore's condition and took over CPR.
Teacher "Chris Harrison arrived on the scene," retrieved the school's automated external defibrillator, "and proceeded to use it," Sloan said. Harrison and Williams "continued until the first responders arrived."
Moore, who is recovering from triple bypass surgery and plans to return to work this school year, went into cardiac arrest, and his heart stopped beating, but his co-workers "saved his life," Karey Williams said. The group of Good Samaritans "kept him alive," and Christy Williams and Harrison have been nominated for the American Heart Association's Heartsaver Award for their efforts.
"They're all heroes," Karey Williams added. "We do CPR training for coaches every year at every school, and teachers who want to do it can, too, (so) they're well-versed in what to do."
"It all happened very quickly, and I am still in awe of how our staff reacted," Sloan said. "So many others pitched in to attend to students, shield them from the scene, and direct medical personnel into the building."
"We were even able to go get (Moore's) wife from Northwest Whitfield High School and drive her here so she could go with him to the hospital," she added. "I have always known that educators are superheroes, but the staff at New Hope Middle are true life-savers."
For their quick-thinking and life-saving efforts, the Daily Citizen-News names Jerad Davis, Chris Harrison, Justin Hollifield, Tanner Reno, Belinda Sloan, Leia Vaughn and Christy Williams Citizens of the Week.
