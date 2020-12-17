Citizens of the Week: Sherry and Dianne Cole serve 'the most vulnerable'

Sherry and Dianne Cole love babies and children, and that passion manifests itself in numerous ways.
For example, they began volunteering with Hamilton Medical Center's Cuddler Program, where volunteers hold, hug and rock Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) babies in need of attention and human touch, in July 2019, said Gay Ann Talley, guest and volunteer services coordinator for Hamilton Health Care System. "Since that time, they have been faithful about being here and (caring for) the babies."
They wanted to do even more for those babies, though, so the couple "started making up diaper bags with everything in them," from bottles and clothes to diapers and bottle washers, Talley said. Often, "the bags are so full (that) some of the items fall out, and they have to find another opening to put everything."
They are actively involved with The Levi Circle, which assists foster and adoptive families, raises awareness about adoption and foster care, and raises funds to help adoptive families, and their association with The Levi Circle has allowed the couple to continue providing diaper bags for babies week after week, Talley said, adding, "They are special."
Just last week, they delivered another 25 diaper bags, once again "full to the rim," Talley said. "This donation was made possible by the wonderful people at BB&T bank's Lighthouse Project," an annual, company-wide community service effort that brings together thousands of associates to assist those in need.
"Sherry and Dianne had given a talk about volunteering at the NICU, and people were moved at the thought of being able to help others," Talley said. "Sherry and Dianne are two of the best, and although they do not want recognition, they deserve it for bringing awareness (and love)."
Renee Griffin, founder of The Levi Circle, also praised the couple.
"They are both kind-hearted and giving people (who) serve our community by serving the most vulnerable," Griffin said. "They are precious members of Tunnel Hill First Baptist Church and active supporters of The Levi Circle."
For their devotion to the youngest members of this community and to foster and adoptive families, the Daily Citizen-News names Sherry and Dianne Cole Citizens of the Week.
