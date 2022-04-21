Organizers of big events know it takes “people power” to make them successful.
Oftentimes, individuals working within the planning and implementation phases make it their mission to go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the event is beneficial for the entire community. Such was the case with the recent Sgt. Chris McDonald Memorial Warrior Classic Tournament held in conjunction with the grand opening of the Riverbend Park Sports Complex.
As a cosponsor of the tourney, the Corporal Glenn Pair Marine Corps League detachment got the ball rolling. However, with a comparatively small cadre of veterans who heretofore had only hosted their annual Toys for Tots drive as an annual event, there was a question of whether they had enough manpower to make it happen.
Then there was the funding needed. Although the visiting USA Patriots Disabled Veterans Softball Team is a nonprofit organization, there were still finances required for lodging, transportation and other needs of a 20-person contingent in town for four days.
Thankfully, several companies and individuals stepped up to the plate, including Engineered Floors becoming a major co-sponsor. The late David Joyner, a Marine and former marketing specialist for the Dalton Daily Citizen, was instrumental in lining up sponsors before his untimely passing late last year due to COVID-19. The Whitfield County Parks and Recreation Department also became a sponsor, not just for preparing the venue on time but in numbers of employees they could supply to prepare the park for hundreds of visitors and help the event run smoothly.
Patriots team members, whether they lost a limb or became otherwise disabled in combat or civilian life, not only strive to show they can still take part in athletics but also raise awareness of veterans issues such as healthcare, affordable housing to prevent homelessness and the potential of suicide. An exhibitor at the tournament was Mission 22 (mission22.com), an organization with a local branch that helps veterans deal with issues such as post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury and suicidal thoughts.
Some observers said the USA Patriots coming to Dalton and Whitfield County was during an inopportune time — school was out for spring break and the early spring weather for playing ball was cold, wet and windy. However, members of the Southeast Whitfield High School Raider Band were not deterred, and neither were the Southeast Tennessee Area Young Marines in their very first assignment as a color guard. Both appeared on consecutive nights when they could have been elsewhere.
For our Citizens of the Week, the newspaper recognizes all who worked hard to make the tournament a success, and these specific individuals: Dalton Marine Corps League – David Joyner, Todd Brock, Judy Pair, Mickey Brock and Kelly Johnson (the latter a driving force behind Toys for Tots); Whitfield County Parks and Recreation – Brian Chastain, Dewitt Morrison and other employees who helped with the tournament; and Jacob Robinson of Mission 22. When a transportation breakdown threatened, Todd Brock said Robinson — though not a veteran — pitched in to ensure players got where they needed to be aside from his own raising awareness of veterans issues.
We salute them all.
