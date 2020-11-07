Despite the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Creative Arts Guild was able to continue its traditional Dia de los Muertos celebration last week, in no small part thanks to volunteers like Mayelli Diaz Meza, Juan Manuel Ferreira and Yannelly Salgado.
Diaz Meza and Salgado "first got plugged into the Guild a few years ago" via “Children’s Hill" at the annual Festival celebration, said Savannah Thomas, the Guild's gallery director. The hill is filled with colorful tents celebrating history and traditions of various countries, and Diaz Meza and Salgado were instrumental with Mexico's offering, including painting the facade.
They were also critical in leading workshops and conversations the first few years of the Guild's Dia de los Muertos festival, making sure "we do it authentically and respectfully," Thomas said. "They helped focus those discussions so we could share those (Day of the Dead) customs with others."
They "made sure we're being respectful, reverent and responsible" with Dia de los Muertos, said Sarah Murry, the Guild's marketing director. "They're both talented artists, too."
Indeed, Salgado and her husband will guest-curate an exhibition at the Guild in 2021, while Diaz Meza is a gifted painter who has produced multiple murals locally, Thomas said. "They are just awesome."
Manuel Ferreira is "very integral in helping us get the word out about our (events and activities) to the Latinx community," and he did so for Dia de los Muertos and Festival this fall, including shooting videos to preview those celebrations, Thomas said. "Whatever you need, you can call him."
He's not only a conduit between the Guild and the Latino community, however, she said. "He's just a great advocate for all that's happening in Dalton, which is fantastic."
For their work on Dia de los Muertos and other Guild events, as well as efforts to make sure the Latino community remains aware and involved with happenings in Dalton, the Daily Citizen-News names Mayelli Diaz Meza, Juan Manuel Ferreira and Yannelly Salgado Citizens of the Week.
