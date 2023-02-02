For more than 40 years the mother-daughter duo of Wynette Gazaway and Tria Ledford have played organ and piano at Whitfield County's Center Point Baptist Church.
"These two ladies are always faithful and have used their talents for the Lord all these years, refusing any monetary compensation," said Shirley Edgeman, a fellow member of the church.
"Wynette is 97-years-young (not old), and unless she is sick (as in the hospital) you can depend on her to be sitting in the organ bench every Sunday," said Edgeman.
Ledford has been playing piano in the church since she was 8 and has been performing with her mother for 55 years.
Edgeman said Gazaway "would have had a valid reason for resigning her position many years ago when she was diagnosed with macular degeneration. ... Instead of resigning, she asked if a brighter light could be put on the organ to help her see her music."
"God blessed her with a wonderful talent, and she has used that talent to bring glory to him," Edgeman said.
For their many years of bringing beautiful music to Center Point Baptist Church, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Wynette Gazaway and Tria Ledford Citizens of the Week.
