Combating homelessness should be a priority for Whitfield County

Representatives of local agencies who work with the homeless said recently they fear the arrival in January of a wave of evictions after a second nationwide moratorium on evictions expires on Dec. 31. The Aspen Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank, says as many as 40 million people across the country are at risk of being evicted.
"We are ... going to have a big problem in Dalton on Jan. 1, and it's going to be cold," said Suzanne Hooie, minister of missions and spiritual formation for First Baptist Church of Dalton.
Representatives of local charitable agencies and government officials have been trying to find ways to deal with the problem, as they know the federal government can't keep extending moratoriums on evictions. Local agencies are already housing about 200 families who have lost their homes because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
When the representatives of the local agencies first started meeting, they hoped Whitfield County and the city of Dalton could use some of the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act money the governments expected to receive to help alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on homelessness. But Gov. Brian Kemp decided to use $1.5 billion in CARES Act funding the state received to shore up the state's unemployment insurance fund, meaning local governments would not receive funds they had expected.
Whitfield County had already received about $3.4 million in federal funding from the CARES Act earlier this year. State officials who administer the program let county officials apply that money to the payroll of sheriff's deputies, firefighters and others who are on the front lines fighting COVID-19. That freed up an equivalent amount of money the county had budgeted for payroll, and commissioners decided to spend about $2.5 million of that money for new vehicles for the sheriff's office and the fire department, and technology upgrades for a number of departments.
We editorialized in September, "The spending spree was yet another example of commissioners doling out money -- your money -- instead of showing fiscal restraint and delaying these purchases as we deal with the impact COVID-19 is having on our economy."
That conclusion becomes even more more heartbreaking now that we are told that the new year will bring a wave of evictions that, if they occur, will bring untold human suffering to people in our community -- parents, children, perhaps even the grandparents of some.
Dalton Mayor David Pennington said city officials are aware of the potential wave of evictions and have decided to help through the Dalton-Whitfield Community Development Corp., a nonprofit whose mission is to help people acquire and maintain safe housing.
"We used to fund that equally with the county, $80,000 each," Pennington said. "But a couple of years ago, the county decided to stop funding its half. We are going to ask them to put that back into their budget."
Good luck.
Two members of the county Board of Commissioners have already expressed skepticism about such funding, Harold Brooker and Greg Jones.
Jones told a reporter that "taxpayers can't pay for everything."
Well, not unless they want to, that is, as the spending spree in September demonstrated.
And in November, the county commissioners went on another spending spree, approving the purchases of the following:
• $923,576 for two pumper trucks for the Whitfield County Fire Department (to be funded from the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax).
• $69,314.80 for emergency sights and sirens for 10 Ford F-250 trucks for the Whitfield County Fire Department (to be funded with CARES Act money).
• $168,455 for an 1,800-square-foot building for the Animal Shelter.
• $57,994 for two Ford Explorer SUVs, one for the district attorney's office and one for the county Engineering Department.
• $30,791 for a Ford F-250 crew cab pickup truck for the Public Works Department.
• $28,997 for a Ford Explorer SUV for the county building inspector.
But they can't find $80,000 to help keep men, women and children from becoming homeless.
"We talked about it just a little, and as far as I know there's no intentions of funding it this year," Jones told a reporter of the possibility of helping to fund the Dalton-Whitfield Community Development Corp., which, as Interim Director Reed Fincher said, helps people across Whitfield County, not just those in the city of Dalton.
"I think the county looks at us as a charity," Fincher said. "But we are a service provided to their residents. Keeping people off the streets makes for a better community."
We agree.
We encourage the county commissioners to examine their priorities and to find the money to help deal with this impending homelessness that could see families ripped from their homes and cause immense pain and suffering for some of our neighbors.
