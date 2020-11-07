The Thomasville Times-Enterprise on accepting the election outcome
We must all accept the outcome of the election.
That is how our republic works.
We may not know yet kno whether President Donald Trump is reelected or if former Vice President Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States.
If it is a close election, the counting could take days, or even weeks -- and that is OK.
What is more important than a quick count is an accurate count.
If the unprecedented volume of mail-in voting across the nation results in delays in the tabulations that does not mean in any way that the election is fraudulent or untrustworthy.
Historically, widespread voter fraud is nonexistent and there is no reason to think that anything other than the will of the people will determine the outcome of this election.
We know emotions are high and that people are more passionate about this presidential election than any in recent history.
We also know there has been a lot of reckless rhetoric.
Four years ago, millions and millions of people celebrated the election of Trump.
Even more people that voted for Trump -- 3 million more -- did not get their way when Hillary Clinton lost.
Still, there was a peaceful transfer of power from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party.
The hallmark of American exceptionalism is open and free elections and the peaceful transfer of power. Four years ago, Americans understood that U.S. presidents are not elected by the popular vote. The path to the presidency hinges on amassing 270 electoral college votes, and because of that Trump was duly elected.
Four years ago, polls were wrong, pundits were wrong and the electoral math caught much of the nation by surprise.
Still, Trump won the electoral college, won the White House and became the 45th president of the United States.
If Trump wins again, those who did not vote for him must accept the outcome.
If Biden wins, Trump's supporters must accept the outcome. That is the way our form of government works.
Anything less than accepting the outcome of the election is unacceptable, unpatriotic and unAmerican. Perhaps more than any election in our history, because of the unprecedented turnout, when all the counting is done, regardless of the outcome, we can say the people have spoken.
Then, be prepared for the long wait and be braced to accept the outcome, regardless of who you supported.
The Brunswick News on plans to increase economic growth in Brunswick
Before the pandemic, the future of downtown Brunswick was extremely bright. Developers began to pay more attention to the district and saw that it could be a thriving part of the Golden Isles once again.
Developers looked for ways to attract more people and businesses to the area. More apartments and lofts were planned to provide more permanent and attractive housing. More businesses moved in and thrived. Downtown was on the upswing.
Organizations worked to keep the building momentum in downtown going. The Downtown Development Authority continues to do a great job of promoting the area. Help also came in the form of two new organizations, NewCity Brunswick and Forward Brunswick.
Forward Brunswick sought to add more residents downtown with creative private-sector funding. NewCity was designed to work with different economic development organizations without duplicating their services.
The organizations both recently lost its leaders to different endeavors. How that will affect the push to make downtown the best it can be remains to be seen. Add that to what is already an uncertain economic future, thanks to the pandemic, and some might be ready to push the panic button when it comes to continuing downtown's growth.
We are not ready to hit that button.
First, we expect the ideas and spirit of collaboration put forth by NewCity and Forward Brunswick to continue. There are plenty of stakeholders who have been involved in the process that want what's best for downtown Brunswick. There is no reason to think that either organization will give up or cease to exist.
Second, there is much potential waiting to be tapped downtown. As developers work to revitalize buildings that sat empty, there will be more people and businesses ready to fill them. The domino effect will continue. Having more people downtown will bring in more businesses to serve them. Let us not forget about the Oglethorpe block either. With the chance of a conference center being built extremely remote, that area could be the perfect place for a developer to build apartments and lofts that would attract even more people.
While the concern for downtown is valid, especially considering the pandemic, we don't think there is much to inhibit the momentum already built up. Downtown Brunswick's future is still pretty bright from where we sit.
The Valdosta Daily Times on donating blood
It is safe to give blood during the COVID-19 pandemic and blood is needed.
Blood banks in our region and across the nation are facing significant shortages. Simply put, the donation of blood could help save a life.
We understand the fears and concerns that people may have, and we also know that not everyone can donate blood, but those who can should give it serious consideration.
Blood banks have extensive protocols in place to create a safe environment for blood donations, with service providers wearing masks, locations that promote social distancing and extensive cleaning and disinfection processes throughout the day.
All blood types are needed.
Blood and blood platelets cannot be manufactured in a laboratory.
They must be donated.
The American Red Cross has said that someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds. We cannot all be frontline workers or provide emergency services but giving blood is something that many of us can do to help save lives.
