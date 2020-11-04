Editorial: 2 more opportunities to get your flu shot coming up

Haven't received your flu shot yet? If so, there are two more opportunities in the coming week.
With the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic still prevalent across much of the country, medical experts are urging people to get their flu shots before flu season arrives in full force. The more people who are vaccinated, the less strain they hope will be on emergency rooms, hospitals and medical offices.
People over age 50, pregnant women, children under 5 and anyone with conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease and kidney disease are at highest risk from flu complications, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Thursday, the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center and the Whitfield County Health Department host a drive-thru flu shot mini-event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the upper south end portion of the Senior Center parking lot.
The high dose flu shot will be given upon request. Participants must bring their Medicare card; a copy will be made to be provided to the health department. Participants must also fill out a form with a health department staff member.
If you do not qualify for Medicare the cost for the flu shot is $25. No appointment is needed. For more information, call the Senior Center at (706) 278-3700.
Free flu shots will be offered at Dalton's Mack Gaston Community Center on Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m. either by walk-up or drive-through. Flu shots at the clinic will be provided by the Whitfield County Health Department for anyone 19 and older, only. No appointment is necessary. No identification is required.
All COVID-19 protective precautions will be taken. Attendees are asked to wear a mask to protect others. The community center is at 218 N. Frederick St. For more information, call (706) 279-9600.
In September and October, local health departments held large-scale drive-through flu vaccination clinics in Whitfield and Murray counties. Hats off to our local health departments for their efforts to help tamp down the severity of the upcoming flu season.
