Editorial: 3 days remain to vote early in the U.S. Senate runoffs

If you're a Georgian of voting age and are unaware there are upcoming runoff elections for two U.S. Senate seats, you may be living under a rock.
Or you've disconnected your phone, stopped your mail, quit watching television, abstained from social media, have paid no attention to the news and have an extremely small social circle.
Talk about the two Senate runoffs between incumbent Kelly Loeffler (a Republican) and the Rev. Raphael Warnock (a Democrat) and incumbent David Perdue (a Republican) and Jon Ossoff (a Democrat) is seemingly unavoidable. Millions of dollars have been funneled into all four campaigns, which translates into mailers stuffing your mailbox, robocalls and robotexts filling your phones, and a barrage of campaign advertisements playing almost nonstop on your television.
On Tuesday, Jan. 5, Georgians will choose the state's two U.S. senators during the runoffs -- and the cascade of candidate information will hopefully end on that day.
Eyes are on the Peach State as these two races could decide the balance of power in the Senate. Republicans currently hold a 50-48 majority, but if both Georgia Democrats win that would even the count at 50 senators for each party, giving Democrat Kamala Harris, the vice president-elect, the potential deciding vote.
Georgians have been able to cast their votes early since Dec. 14. Whitfield County's advance voting schedule gives voters 12 days over three weeks to cast their ballots before the election, and residents have three more days -- today, Wednesday and Thursday -- to vote early. There is no advance voting on New Year's Day as the courthouse is closed.
Early voting is in the Board of Elections office in the Whitfield County courthouse (205 N. Selvidge St., suite K) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days.
So far, early voting turnout has been strong, carrying the momentum from a record-setting Nov. 3 general election.
On that day, Perdue and Ossoff both fell short of the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff. In the other U.S. Senate race, Loeffler and Warnock emerged as the top two vote-getters in a crowded contest in a special election for the seat vacated by Republican Johnny Isakson because of health reasons. Warnock received 32.9% of the vote while Loeffler received 25.9%.
We urge everyone to vote, whether it's during the early voting period, through absentee ballot or on next Tuesday.
