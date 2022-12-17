Editorial: A holiday reminder not to drink and drive

The holiday season with Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s is a festive time when many of us celebrate with family, friends and co-workers.
We often have holiday parties, where we eat, drink and are merry. If you decide to partake in the drinking alcohol aspect of the holiday season, we ask that you do it safely.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety offered these tips for safe travels during the holidays:
• Plan ahead with a designated driver. Don’t wait until you’ve already started drinking.
• If you find yourself suddenly in need of a sober ride home, call a sober friend, taxi or rideshare service
• If you’re having a few family members or friends over to celebrate, be sure to have non-alcoholic drinks available for designated drivers and offer guests the option of staying over if they appear to be too impaired to drive.
- If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911, GSP or your local law enforcement agency.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, 33 people were killed in crashes during the 78-hour Christmas and 78-hour New Year’s holiday travel periods in 2020. Twenty people were killed in crashes from 6 p.m. Dec. 24, 2020, to 11:59 p.m. through Dec. 27, 2020, and 13 people were killed in crashes from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2021.
Data from NHTSA’s Fatality Injury Reporting System Tool (FIRST) shows 83 people have died in crashes in Georgia involving a driver whose BAC was over the legal limit during the final 15 days of December from 2015-2019, and 59 of those persons died in crashes involving a driver whose BAC was twice the legal limit.
While alcohol was a factor in about 1 out of 4 traffic deaths in Georgia each year, half of the traffic deaths that have happened in Georgia from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 6 a.m. on New Year’s morning from 2015-2019 involved a driver whose BAC was over the legal limit. Twenty people have died in traffic crashes over the 12-hour period from New Year’s Eve night to New Year’s Eve morning from 2015 to 2019, and 10 of those died in crashes involving a driver whose BAC was above the legal limit. Seven of those 10 people died in crashes involving a driver whose BAC was .15 or higher.
During the holiday season and throughout the rest of the year, please don’t drink and drive.
