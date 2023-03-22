For years, Whitfield County residents in times of need or emergencies have been able to pick up the phone, dial 911 and be connected to a dispatcher who can offer help and comfort.
As smartphones became more and more prevalent, Whitfield County implemented the ability to text 911 in 2017.
Now as video chat and livestreaming have become commonplace, 911 callers have another option.
The Whitfield County 911 Center recently launched Prepared Live. The software enables the 911 dispatch center to livestream and receive multimedia and locations from mobile callers in real time. “This addition to the technology suite will significantly improve the ability to effectively and efficiently respond to emergencies in the community,” according to county officials.
“We wanted a different way for the citizens to talk to 911 and this way we can communicate real-time information that we can share with responders,” said David Metcalf, 911/Emergency Management Agency director. “This is the next generation of 911, and I always want to stay in front of that curve.”
Video-chat participation is voluntary; caller consent is required. If the caller consents, a livestream link will be sent via text from the dispatcher, enabling the person to activate live video upon a click.
“It is important to note the video call function does not provide Whitfield County 911 with access to the contents or settings of the caller’s phone,” according to county officials.
The county had 20 weeks of preparation and training to ensure the dispatchers and support team were able to properly utilize the software.
“Working side-by-side with Prepared’s customer success team, the 911 Center has created and adopted policies to ensure Prepared Live is used effectively in various scenarios,” county officials said. To learn more about Prepared and Prepared Live, visit Prepared911.com.
We commend county officials for being proactive and implementing this new technology as another way to assist residents during emergencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.