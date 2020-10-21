Editorial: Annual Conasauga River Watershed Clean-Up is a worthy cause

Fresh, clean water is almost always available for many of us.
We need it to quench our thirst after a jog; boil pasta as we prepare a spaghetti dinner; use it to clean our clothes in the washing machine; take a cool dip in it in a swimming pool; and for seemingly countless other uses.
Fresh, clean water available at the turn of a handle is a luxury that some take for granted.
What would you we do if that water wasn't so fresh and so clean? How would we deal with an overly polluted water source?
Unfortunately, many people don't seem to care about polluting our waterways. However, there are plenty of people who want clean up our water sources.
On Saturday, the Conasauga River Watershed Clean-Up marks its 26th year, as several hundred people are expected pick up litter and remove debris from eight places along the river, the main water supply for Whitfield and Murray counties. This year's event is from 9 a.m. to noon. The sites include tributaries that may be close to your home, such as at Prater's Mill near Varnell or Lakeshore Park in Dalton.
If you're interested in improving our water system, it's not too late to volunteer. Pre-registration is not required, as volunteers can register at their chosen site on Saturday.
Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes or boots and a mask. Gloves, long pants and long-sleeved shirts are recommended. Hip or chest waders can also be useful. Trash bags and cleanup supplies will be provided. Typically, volunteers receive T-shirts from Rivers Alive Georgia, but this year they'll get neck buffs in acknowledgement of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. More event information is at www.dwswa.org/keep-dalton-whitfield-beautiful, or you can read our story on page 1A.
We thank every volunteer who has picked up trash and cleaned our waterways of everything from Styrofoam cups to a trampoline.
Those who will show up on a Saturday morning, remember your work really does make an immediate difference that benefits the environment for years to come.
We are fortunate there are those among us who are willing to get out there and keep our waterways clean.
