Editorial: Another chance to hear from local candidates in the Nov. 2 election

In an era where face-to-face interaction has been limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the proliferation of social media, you may not always be able to hear straight from a candidate for an elected position, whether it's at the national, state or local level.

But on Thursday night, you have a chance to hear straight from -- and perhaps interact with -- local candidates in upcoming Nov. 2 general election.

The League of Women Voters of the Dalton Area hosts a political picnic Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center, which is at 302 Cappes St. The municipal candidates for the Nov. 2 election have been invited to speak.

Contested races in the city of Dalton are:

• Dalton Board of Education: Palmer Griffin (incumbent) and Manuel Meza.

• Dalton City Council Ward 2: Annalee Harlan (incumbent) and Rodney Craig Miller.

• Dalton City Council Ward 4: Gary Crews (incumbent) and Steve Farrow.

All other positions in the election are uncontested.

A box supper will be served followed by an auction of items donated by politicians and others. For information on the picnic, call Jackie at (706) 278-8166 or Sibyl at (706) 278-7159.

The local League of Women Voters has hosted this type of old-fashioned picnic for years, where candidates are given a chance to introduce themselves to the crowd and talk about their ideas. We appreciate the League putting together the event in hopes of educating the electorate.

