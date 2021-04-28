Editorial: Another opportunity for COVID-19 vaccination is Saturday

This area has been blessed by many opportunities to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, and we are thankful for all of those who have made these opportunities available, from the North Georgia Health District to Dalton High School and Whitfield County Schools to Grace Medical Outreach Ministry to AdventHealth Murray to Hamilton Medical Center to the Mack Gaston Community Center, the DEO Clinic housed there and the city of Dalton, to Whitfield County government to the Coalicion de Lideres Latinos (CLILA), and we apologize if we have missed others.
For drive-thru clinics at the Dalton Convention Center, local officials said three volunteers were key to making the clinics run smoothly. Retired physicians James Blackwell and Luis Viamonte administered the vaccine while Annalee Harlan, a member of the Dalton City Council, helped organize those clinics.
This extensive list shows the outstanding response that has occurred here from the health sector, local governments and others to see that local residents have the opportunity to be vaccinated.
Another such opportunity is this Saturday through the North Georgia Health District. A no-appointment, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center at 218 N. Fredrick St. Georgians 16 and older are welcome. No identification is required, and the COVID-19 vaccine is free.
Whitfield County Health Department staff will administer the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as available. Teens ages 16 to 18 are only permitted the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reminds us that vaccination remains one of the best tools for stopping the spread of COVID-19, along with basic prevention measures such as wearing a mask, distancing from others, avoiding large gatherings and washing hands frequently.
We urge those who have not been vaccinated to take advantage of this new opportunity as we try to transition toward "normalcy" and away from the dreaded pandemic we have endured for more than a year now.
