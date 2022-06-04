Area residents who are looking for locally-grown produce and handmade items are in luck once again this summer as two farmers markets are in operation in Whitfield County.
The Downtown Dalton Farmers Market, sponsored by the Downtown Dalton Development Authority, is open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through Oct. 2 at Dalton Green, at the corner of Waugh Street and Thornton Avenue. On Tuesdays, hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m; Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Varnell Farmers Market is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday through Sept. 28 from 7 a.m to 1 p.m. at the picnic area on Main Street. For more information, call Varnell City Hall at (706) 694-8800.
Only home-grown produce and hand-made items can be sold — resale and yard sale items are not allowed. Vendors are asked to put all empty boxes in the recycling bins at the nearby recycling center and are asked to clean up around their area and not leave food items to spoil. Vendors are also asked to work off only one picnic table or use one vehicle.
For more information on that market, call City Hall at (706) 694-8800.
Perusing items at a farmers market can make for an enjoyable outing. If you make any purchases, you are helping out small business owners — many of them residents of the area.
If you are interested in buying local, want to try or enjoy some locally-grown produce, perhaps are searching for that hard-to-find item — whether it be art or clothing or something else — you should give our area farmers markets a try.
The vendors will thank you, and your pocketbook may, too.
