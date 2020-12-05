Editorial: As COVID-19 cases soar, Americans must rethink how they celebrate the holidays

Georgia set a dubious record on Friday.
As COVID-19 cases across the country continue to surge, the Peach State set a single-day record of 6,601 suspected and confirmed COVID-19 infections, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state's rolling, seven-day average rose to just under 4,300 -- well above the record average of confirmed cases of 3,745, which was the state's previous high on July 24.
According to the Associated Press: "In July, the state wasn't reporting suspected infections because few rapid antigen tests were being administered. But state Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey has said Georgia treats both categories as an infection of the COVID-19 respiratory disease, as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The 7-day average of infections has gone up 25% in the past two weeks. And the share of molecular PCR tests coming back positive has risen to nearly 12% in Georgia, the worst since early August and a number that suggests there are many more undetected cases in the population."
With cases spiking locally, statewide and nationwide, medical experts are sounding the alarm yet again in warning people to avoid holiday travel and large gatherings. Many Americans disregarded those warnings over the Thanksgiving holidays, and medical experts believe COVID-19 infections will increase because of it.
Officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending that Americans eschew their large holiday gatherings -- whether Christmas, Hanukah or Kwanzaa celebrations -- to help tamp down the spread of COVID-19.
"Holiday celebrations will likely need to be different this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19," according to the CDC. "Avoid activities that are higher risk for spread. Consider fun alternatives that pose lower risk of spreading COVID-19."
That means some of our cherished holiday traditions will need to be put on hold for this holiday season. As a consequence of the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19, the CDC is recommending we stay home.
"The best thing for Americans to do in the upcoming holiday season is to stay at home and not travel," Henry Walke, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager, said in a conference call to reporters on Wednesday. "Cases are rising. Hospitalizations are increasing, deaths are increasing. We need to try to bend the curve, stop this exponential increase."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.